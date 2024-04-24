The Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, along with over a hundred RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) as well as Democrats, passed a $95 BILLION aid package to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. But the package contained ZERO dollars

for the United States! America is being intentionally destroyed, and legislation such as this aid package reveals that one act of war is the emptying-out of our treasury. Congress members from both parties waved Ukrainian flags is unison in our Capitol, a bipartisan treasonous image for the history books.

Buckle up, America: our nation is being fundamentally transformed, in real time.

