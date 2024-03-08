“WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Research Analysts Help Save Brazil’s Kids!”
Opinion - Outspoken - Dr. Naomi Wolf and Dr. Chris Flowers
Dr. Chris Flowers reveals how the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Research Analysts saved children in Brazil by testifying at the Brazilian Senate. Following eight hours of intense testimony from both doctors from Brazil and a contingent of international doctors, The Federal Senate of Brazil voted to suspend the mandates on 6-month – 5-year-old children that had been imposed upon them by the Lula administration.
That was really good news to read! Keep up!