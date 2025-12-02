Dear DailyClout Community Member,

On Giving Tuesday, I want to personally thank you for standing with us through one of the most transformative years in DailyClout’s history. Your support is the reason our small but determined team has been able to challenge powerful institutions, defend civil liberties and health freedom, and defend the voices of the public at a time when open debate is under threat.

This year, we reached millions of people with work that truly mattered:

I addressed members of the EU Parliament at MEP Christiane Anderson’s invitation. I warned them about the horrors we found in the Pfizer Papers and cautioned that body about the dangers of censorship and the need to restore fundamental human rights in Europe. An investigation of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen’s emails with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla followed, along with calls for her removal.

We built one of the most truly independent media platforms that operates today. DailyClout features contributors and hosts from across the political spectrum. From medical experts to private investigators to cultural commentators, we showcase voices and expose stories that the legacy press ignores or even conceals. We even expanded by platforming programs such as the UK’s podcast Hearts of Oak, which brings a liberty perspective to the UK and Europe, now facing appalling threats to free speech.

We continued our hard work on medical transparency. After enduring four years of attacks, threats, and smears, our research into Pfizer’s documents had national impact again when Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) cited our findings in his hearings about COVID vaccine harms on Capitol Hill and included them in his report. We broke the story of a White House cover-up of myocarditis damage in teens in April 2021, and Senator Johnson used our reporting to follow up on investigations of that cover-up. The truth is finally breaking through, and our team played a central role. We continue to hold Big Pharma accountable and to demand justice for those harmed.

We strengthened YOUR ability to see, share, understand, and stop or advance state and Federal bills, through our tools BillCam and LegiSector. At a time when trust in government is low, these revolutionary civic empowerment tools give people the power to understand and influence what is happening in their statehouses and in Congress. You are not going to get civic empowerment platforms such as ours from Microsoft or Alphabet.

We used our platform to uplift brave local leaders. In a historically blue district, we helped Athena Clarke run for NYC City Council in District 46. A “mandated” Special Education teacher who was laid off because she refused to take an experimental injection, she ran to “reinstate and compensate” police, firefighters, teachers, and First Responders to their lost jobs and benefits. She won 27% of the vote in her district, against an entrenched political machine -- and Mayor Eric Adams ended 2025 by holding hearings to “reinstate and compensate” the first responders.

In the coming year, we will continue to partner with candidates across the country who are committed to accountability, transparency, and freedom.

All of this David-versus-Goliath set of victories is only possible because of your support.

DailyClout accepts no secretive money, and we receive no government funding, domestically or internationally. All our expenses are paid via openly disclosed sponsorships for real products in which we believe, and by YOUR donations and subscriptions. This is a gold standard editorial policy level of transparency that sadly not all media outlets offer their readers.

This transparency about clearly identifying sponsored content and this clean, accountable handling of all of our funding is all the more important now that news stories show that foreign nations such as Qatar are pouring money into independent and even conservative influencers and media platforms.

Everything we build, every investigation we produce, every legislative tool we maintain, and every voice we elevate is made possible by you -- our individual supporters who believe in a freer, more transparent America, and who know that this fight requires resources.

This Giving Tuesday, I am asking you to stand with us again.

Your donation, of any size, helps us keep the lights on, expand our reporting, launch new investigative projects, support emerging pro-liberty voices, and continue developing the civic technology tools that empower citizens to take back control of their government.

The next year will be even more critical than the last. With your help, DailyClout will remain a fearless advocate for truth, liberty, and an informed public.

Thank you so much for your support to date, and for being part of this mission. Please give as generously as you can.

With gratitude,

Dr. Naomi Wolf

Founder, DailyClout