Your Support Has Made So Much Possible This Year
Here are Just a Few of Our Accomplishments
Dear DailyClout Community,
We at DailyClout want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude for your support. It’s because of individuals like you that we’ve been able to accomplish so much this year, and with your help, we can achieve even more.
Over the past year, we’ve grown from a small, independent news site into a trusted voice in the fight for truth. Here are just a few of our accomplishments:
Election Integrity Reporting: Our Election Transparency, Accountability, and Inclusion Act: Model Law has helped pave the way for election transparency in the USA. DailyClout also facilitated the creation of a private portal where citizens may upload photos of their ballot (in states that allow it) in order to shed light on irregularities in key processes, maintain ballot records, and push for stronger safeguards against election fraud.
Release of a Historic Book: We proudly published The Pfizer Papers, a groundbreaking work praised by Dr. Peter McCullough as, "... a comprehensive, organized, and compelling presentation of vaccine safety data that has accumulated after mass and indiscriminate administration of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccines." The Pfizer Papers has also been praised by True Crime Author John Leake as "...one of the most impressive works of investigative scholarship in history." This book has already become a must-read for anyone seeking clarity in chaotic times.
Press Release: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), ranking member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, called on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to immediately preserve all records referring or relating to the development, safety, and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Legislation Tool Launch: To empower citizens, we unveiled LegiSector, a groundbreaking legislation tool that helps track critical legislation in real time. Knowledge is power, and this tool puts it at your fingertips.
Uniting MAGA and MAHA: In an August Substack essay, Dr. Naomi Wolf urged Trump/Vance and RFK Jr/Shanahan to unite to save the country.
Our Growing Network:
Outspoken with Dr. Naomi Wolf: Critical stories and interviews with distinguished thought leaders from around the world.
Investigate Everything with Brian O’Shea: Investigating the week's top headlines with sharp, fearless commentary.
The Liberty Lobbyist with Melissa Blasek: Political lessons from the purple state of New Hampshire and explaining how to effect change and safeguard liberty no matter where you live.
The Drew Allen Show: Fiery, insightful political commentary on the latest news of the week.
Emerald & Naomi: Expert analysis and no-holds-barred commentary from Emerald Robinson and Dr. Naomi Wolf - on subjects ranging from politics to parenting, culture to the Constitution.
Generation Rogue with Kate Hildreth: A deep dive into cultural trends that shape our world and exciting homesteading updates from rural America.
Heart & Mind with Dr. Dina McMillan: Empowering listeners to understand how the human brain is influenced, identify indoctrination tactics, and learn how to make themselves manipulation-proof.
The Shannon Joy Show: Fresh, unapologetic, independent perspectives every week.
Man In America with Seth Holehouse: Interviews, commentary, and stories the mainstream media wants to avoid.
The Sarah Westall Show: Thought-provoking interviews with the people leading the charge for change.
Each of these milestones is a testament to what we can achieve together. Yet, none of this would be possible without your continued support.
As a fully independent organization, we rely on donations to fund our operations. Your generosity allows us to maintain our editorial independence, expand our reach, and keep building a community of informed and engaged citizens.
We’re asking for your help to ensure we can keep delivering the hard-hitting news, insights, and tools you’ve come to rely on. A contribution of any amount makes a real difference and helps us stand strong in the face of challenges.
From all of us at DailyClout, we wish you and your loved ones a joyful holiday season filled with health, happiness, and peace. Thank you for being a part of our journey.
Warm regards,
The DailyClout Team
