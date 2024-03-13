Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff is an activist for freedom of speech in Austria. She made remarks about the Prophet Mohammad’s marriage to a child, that led her to be charged with derogation of religious teachings. She appealed to the highest court, and the European Court of Human Rights finally concluded that she was guilty. Whatever your view of what she said, this decision is seen as a landmark ruling related to restrictions on freedom of speech in Europe. In this video, Dr. Wolf and Ms. Sabaditch-Wolff engage in a fiery debate about the role of Islam, each trying to convince the other. While they do not agree on the issue of whether the religion of Islam is, in and of itself, a threat to European values and societies, both agree on the fundamental need to defend Europe’s legacy of free speech. They also address the question of history: if one cannot criticize “religious teachings” then the Reformation itself, the establishment of the Church of England, the rise of Puritanism, the advances of Liberalism and religious tolerance, and many other developments central to European history, could never have existed. Who won this debate?

Relevant Links

Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff’s Book: https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Was-My-Crime-Fighting/dp/B0CDNFB31G