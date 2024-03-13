"Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff: Tried in Europe for the Crime of Free Speech"
Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff is an activist for freedom of speech in Austria. She made remarks about the Prophet Mohammad’s marriage to a child, that led her to be charged with derogation of religious teachings. She appealed to the highest court, and the European Court of Human Rights finally concluded that she was guilty. Whatever your view of what she said, this decision is seen as a landmark ruling related to restrictions on freedom of speech in Europe. In this video, Dr. Wolf and Ms. Sabaditch-Wolff engage in a fiery debate about the role of Islam, each trying to convince the other. While they do not agree on the issue of whether the religion of Islam is, in and of itself, a threat to European values and societies, both agree on the fundamental need to defend Europe’s legacy of free speech. They also address the question of history: if one cannot criticize “religious teachings” then the Reformation itself, the establishment of the Church of England, the rise of Puritanism, the advances of Liberalism and religious tolerance, and many other developments central to European history, could never have existed. Who won this debate?
Naomi, fantastic interview, and I appreciate your point about not all Muslims adhering to the doctrine or example of Mohammad. The countries which you pointed to (for example, Egypt or Morocco) are a bit more liberal (or Westernized) and therefore allow women certain freedoms. However, I think the point your guest is making is that those countries which are less liberal (Iran, Yemen, etc), do not afford women these liberties. An example would be the very recent young women in Iran trying to speak out against covering themselves, etc. they were brutally shut down- murdered actually.
You point to Judaism and Catholicism and yes, both of these religions have equally archaic texts- but it is very rare for a Jew or a Catholic to marry a child that is younger than 18 years old- because somehow Jews and Catholics understand that certain written doctrines do not supersede the laws of the countries they are living in. Whereas, apparently, even some European countries have waived their laws for recent Muslim immigrants- allowing them to stay married to minors -and that is certainly dangerous.
Dr. Wolff says in her intro, I am very nervous about this interview. I am nervous I will say something that will elicit some kind of "security threat" for having this conversation...I have all the respect for Islam and Prophet Muhammad. The last sentence is a plea to the threat not to hurt Naomi because she respects all of Islam.
Naomi is not afraid of Elisabeth but afraid she will say something to offend Muslims and Islam and her life will potentially be in danger.
Naomi said she is deathly afraid of offending Muslims even if she inadvertently says the wrong thing about Islam.
Naomi's opening says it all about her palpable fear of Islam and she feels guilty about it . Therefore, Naomi attacks Elisabeth who has no fear articulating the Islamic doctrine that motivates devout Muslims to attack, intimidate, and kill the infidel, which is what Naomi fears most based on her opening remarks.
I could go on but Naomi spoke her heartfelt truth about fearing the same Islam that Elisabeth is warning the world about.
Excellent job Elisabeth!!