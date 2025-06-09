Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Liberty Lobbyist: "Importance of Political Movements"
0:00
-48:58

Liberty Lobbyist: "Importance of Political Movements"

Opinion - Melissa Blasek
Best of DailyClout's avatar
Best of DailyClout
Jun 09, 2025
Share
Transcript

"Melissa Blasek details her fight to pass a mask mandate ban. She is joined by JR Hoell of the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition. They discuss a wide range of political activism topics, from the importance of building groups, to the lack of national movements on the right, to his recent efforts on 2nd amendment issues."

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Liberty Lobbyist' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheLibertyLobbyist

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Raw Paws: "Give your pets the power of raw nutrition—feed them raw...Visit https://dailycloutpets.com to learn more"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Best of DailyClout
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture