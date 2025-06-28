The Liberty Lobbyist: "The Rise of the Political Influencer"

"Melissa Blasek details her recent political battle and medical freedom win in NH. She is joined by David Reaboi to discuss the rise of the right wing political influencer and the dark breaks in MAGA concerning Israel."

