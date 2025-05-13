Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout

Outspoken: "Parasite Treatments and Cancer" w/ Dr. Peter McCullough (Sponsored)
Outspoken: "Parasite Treatments and Cancer" w/ Dr. Peter McCullough (Sponsored)

Opinion - Naomi Wolf
May 13, 2025
Transcript

"Dr. Peter McCullough, health freedom hero and distinguished cardiologist, addresses some key medical stories in the news. Dr. Casey Means, nominee for Surgeon General, actually never sat for her board certification, so is not fully qualified as a ‘surgeon.’ President Trump signed an executive order to ban gain-of-function research and is now dropping the price of certain drugs. And: a new anti-parasite protocol developed by Dr. McCullough and The Wellness Company shows promise not only for killing parasites but for treating cancer."

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

