There has been a lot of talk about the occult- seeming symbolism, music, art, and spectacle that is appearing all around us. Dr Wolf separates fact from speculation, but explores the real history of Nazi and Western elite occultism, and looks at four recent images that seem designed to disorient us: King Charles' portrait, Pres Biden's 'Dark Biden' speech, the two horses that ran wild in London, and the Grim Reaper image at the Coronation.
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company:
https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!
Kirk Elliott Precious Metals
https://dailycloutsilver.com
No chance yet to inform myself on this very important matter, that obviously is biting our new masters. A weak point? to fight this ongoing whole situation we may need to get as sly as the old greeks or the people in the sagas, the rigvedas i.e. to cheat and manipulate our opponents into disaster and crumbles. To fight them with their own means, possibly? Dissidents in massmedia, in the court rooms, in the governments even to look for....
I recommend Rudolf Steiner's seven lectures from November 1917 published as "Secret Brotherhoods and the Mystery of the Human Double".