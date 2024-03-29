Turmeric, a common spice used in Indian cooking, and beloved in Ayurvedic medicine, turns out to be powerfully effective in healing 'metabolic syndrome'. This condition is the accumulation of 'visceral fat' - meaning fat among the organs - and abdominal fat, that is so prevalent a condition in the West. Metabolic syndrome is linked to inflammatory conditions and heart damage. Peer-reviewed studies reveal the fact that turmeric dramatically heals this issue. Dr Wolf shares two easy recipes for adding turmeric to one's life.

