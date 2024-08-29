Best of DailyClout
''Biblical Beauty': Does it Exist?"
''Biblical Beauty': Does it Exist?"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Aug 29, 2024
Transcript

Health coach and entrepreneur Lori Gregory went to Israel, and her life changed in several ways. One result was a new non-toxic beauty products company, Biblical Beauty, which uses spices, fragrances, and other ingredients mentioned in the Bible, as part of the formulation. Gregory describes the toxic Tik-Tok culture of young female beauty influencers - who are giving young women dark, disempowering messages - and presents a more positive beauty culture.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

