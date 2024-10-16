"Birch Gold's Phillip Patrick on Natural Disasters" [Sponsored]

Recent hurricanes Helene and Milton, with all the devastation they unleashed, reveal how easily it is to bring a digitally-based economy to its knees. Victims of the hurricanes cannot access their cash as ATMs don't work; credit cards are useless. Separately, Bank of America customers woke up last week to find zero balances erroneously recorded on their accounts. In a time of instability, when we are being pushed into more and more digital versions of our financial lives, precious metals retain value and create economic stability. Precious Metals Specialist Phillip Patrick also addresses the rise of the BRICS countries, such as China and Iran, and their efforts toward 'de-dollarization,' and the loss of Saudi Arabia and the 'petrodollar'. All this makes diversifying into gold the more critically important.

Watch Now:

