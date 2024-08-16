Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
"Dr. Chad Walding: 'The Nutrition Gap'" [Sponsored Content]
0:00
-57:31

"Dr. Chad Walding: 'The Nutrition Gap'" [Sponsored Content]

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Aug 16, 2024
Share
Transcript

Dr. Chad Walding, co-founder of supplement company NativePath, explains the disillusionment he suffered as he trained in conventional medical contexts as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. He saw chronic back pain, diabetes, obesity, and many other modern conditions, devastating whole families, even as conventional medicine simply treated symptoms and ignored root causes. By studying the health and nutrition of indigenous communities, Dr. Walding realized that Americans suffer from 'a nutrition gap' that leaves them fatigued, in pain, and unwell. He explains the role of collagen, magnesium, sodium, and other ingredients in his formulations, in supporting healthy nervous systems, bones, tendons and tissue, and cellular activity. 

NativePath Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

0 Comments
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
The Drew Allen Show: “President Trump’s X Interview Exposes VP Kamala Harris’ Popularity PSYOP”
  Drew Allen
"Dr. Peter McCullough: Spike Detox Breakthrough" [Sponsored Content]
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "The Hebrew Gospel: Matthew Chapter 5"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Trump’s Agenda, per Dr. Peter Navarro"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Brian Reisinger: Land Rich, Cash Poor"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: Liberty Lifestyle Edition: "Oregano Oil: Anti-Cancer, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Obesity"
The Liberty Lobbyist: "How States Can Fight The Issues That Matter"