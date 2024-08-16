"Dr. Chad Walding: 'The Nutrition Gap'" [Sponsored Content]

Dr. Chad Walding, co-founder of supplement company NativePath, explains the disillusionment he suffered as he trained in conventional medical contexts as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. He saw chronic back pain, diabetes, obesity, and many other modern conditions, devastating whole families, even as conventional medicine simply treated symptoms and ignored root causes. By studying the health and nutrition of indigenous communities, Dr. Walding realized that Americans suffer from 'a nutrition gap' that leaves them fatigued, in pain, and unwell. He explains the role of collagen, magnesium, sodium, and other ingredients in his formulations, in supporting healthy nervous systems, bones, tendons and tissue, and cellular activity.

