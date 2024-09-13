Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Emerald & Naomi: "What's Up with the Trump Campaign?"
1
0:00
-1:28:50

Emerald & Naomi: "What's Up with the Trump Campaign?"

Opinion - Emerald Robinson and Dr. Naomi Wolf
Sep 13, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Emerald Robinson and Dr. Naomi Wolf debate whether or not something is very wrong with RNC leadership. Is there a mole or subversion among Team Trump? Breaking news.

Watch Now:

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Birch Gold Group: A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word "DAILYCLOUT" to 989898

BiOptimizers: Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Emerald & Naomi: "What's Wrong with Liberals?"
Generation Rogue: "The Death of Creativity"
  Kate Hildreth
"Haitians SACRIFICING & EATING Ohio Pets"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: "Tyreek Hill, Springfield, Ohio, and VP Harris' Agenda - What is Really Going On?"
  Drew Allen
Heart & Mind: "Tools of Deception" w/ Social Psychologist Dr. Dina McMillan
Investigate Everything: "What is the Value in Owning Gold?" w/ Precious Metals Specialist Phillip Patrick [Sponsored]
  Brian O'Shea
"Dr. Robert Chandler Exposes Batch-Based Injuries"
  Best of DailyClout