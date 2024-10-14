Exclusive with Dr. Peter McCullough: "There is HOPE! People Are Healing from COVID Vaccine Injury"

What I LOVED about this wide-ranging conversation with Dr. Peter McCullough was how hopeful and optimistic he was about new developments in treatments for the COVID vaccine injured and people suffering from Long COVID. From lifestyle fixes to protocols and emerging treatments - people are being HEALED and Dr. McCullough is seeing these miracles every single day!

Sadly, there is still no hope from the political class on the RIGHT or LEFT as we witness the astonishing omission of COVID discourse by Donald Trump & Kamala Harris in this election cycle.

The gaslighting is UNREAL but we must persist for a reckoning and justice for those crushed by the COVID policy response of 2020 & 2021. There is MUCH to do post election to build on the momentum of the medical freedom community.

While there is reason for optimism, there is no sugar coating the dark times we live in and the dangers we face from out of control oligarchies attempting to seize more power and money using psychological and biological warfare. They are relentless and the battle is exhausting … but we cannot give up.

Today we discuss the state of the medical freedom movement, continued censorship and persecution of doctors like Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. William Marik and Dr. Mary Bowden, the truth about MPOX and the stunning Japanese study which recently found evidence of self-assembling nanoparticles in Pfizer & Moderna injection samples.

Follow DailyClout on Rumble! https://rumble.com/user/DailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word “DAILYCLOUT” to 989898."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!"

BiOptimizers: "Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/