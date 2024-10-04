"Exclusive with Sarah Westall: The CULT - Mind Control, Mass Psychosis & Its Impact on Politics"

You are going to love Sarah Westall!

I am currently halfway through The Rape of The Mind, a fascinating book written in 1961 by Joost Meerloo. It was highly recommended to me by Michael Yon during a recent show to help deepen my understanding of how ritual torture and trauma-based mind control can be used to control the thoughts and actions of individuals and, when deployed through mass media, entire populations.

Understanding these techniques is absolutely critical for any enlightened citizen in the 21st century, as they are weapons of aggression and oppression. Since 2020, they have been relentlessly deployed in a blitzkrieg of information and psychological warfare, impacting every aspect of our lives and shaping our future.

The implications are dire, but there is no need to fear, because we have powerful protective weapons of our own. Knowledge and understanding are the primary tools of defense, which is why I am so honored to introduce Sarah Westall to the SJ audience.

Sarah has studied this topic extensively throughout her career in the high-tech industry as a data systems engineer, corporate leader, and successful entrepreneur in systems consulting, manufacturing, and imports. These days, she is mastering mass communication, organization, and political science with her fast-growing podcast network, The Sarah Westall Show. She has covered the disastrous COVID policy response, its devastating human impact, and the globalists' plans for the future of humanity, featuring many of the same guests you've met here on The Shannon Joy Show.

Today, we will tackle the hottest headlines while deepening our understanding of all the ways the enemy seeks to manipulate.

