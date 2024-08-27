Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Generation Rogue: "The Attack on Women's Sports and Spaces is NOT Over" w/ Activist Entrepreneur Jennifer Sey
0:00
-32:29

Generation Rogue: "The Attack on Women's Sports and Spaces is NOT Over" w/ Activist Entrepreneur Jennifer Sey

Opinion - Kate Hildreth
Kate Hildreth
Aug 27, 2024
Share
Transcript

Jennifer Sey is an author, retired elite gymnast, and founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics, an athletic brand dedicated to protecting women's sports. Sey joins the program to provide her perspective on XY athletes competing in the women's division of the Olympics, the "misleading" information surrounding this story, and what individuals can do to get involved in defending women's sports. Sey also explains that women's sports are just the beginning of the erosion of women's rights to safety, fairness, and privacy.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Generation Rogue' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code KATE for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Seven Weeks Coffee - Drink More Coffee, Save More Lives. Use promo code KATE for 10% off! https://snwbl.io/seven-weeks-coffee/KATE

Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/kate
Use code KATE for 10% off!

Amallow: Tallow is the past and the future of skincare. Support this family-owned business and do yourself a favor by switching to healthy, non-toxic skincare - your skin will thank you. Visit https://amallow.com/kate

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

0 Comments
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kate Hildreth
Writes Radical Reason Subscribe
Recent Episodes
"Outspoken: Banned on X Again"
  Best of DailyClout
"Outspoken [Liberty Lifestyle Edition]: "How To Make Sage Oil"
  Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "Judicial Supremacy: The Real 'Threat To Democracy'"
The Drew Allen Show: "Democrats Make the Case for President Trump at the DNC"
  Drew Allen
"Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "Hebrew Matthew Chapters 6-7: Yeshu Preaches"
  Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: "Making Yourself Manipulation-Proof With Social Psychologist Dr. Dina McMillan"
Investigate Everything [240816]: "A Warning to America" w/ Xi Van Fleet
  Brian O'Shea