Generation Rogue: "The Attack on Women's Sports and Spaces is NOT Over" w/ Activist Entrepreneur Jennifer Sey

Jennifer Sey is an author, retired elite gymnast, and founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics, an athletic brand dedicated to protecting women's sports. Sey joins the program to provide her perspective on XY athletes competing in the women's division of the Olympics, the "misleading" information surrounding this story, and what individuals can do to get involved in defending women's sports. Sey also explains that women's sports are just the beginning of the erosion of women's rights to safety, fairness, and privacy.

Watch Now:

