Generation Rogue: "The Military is NOT a Social Experiment"
Opinion - Kate Hildreth
Dec 06, 2024
Kate Hildreth addresses recent whispers across social media that the incoming Trump administration may reinstate the ban on transgender individuals enlisting in the military. What would this mean? Hildreth also crosses the line to discuss women in combat roles - is this helping our military to become a more lethal force?

Follow 'Generation Rogue' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/GenerationRogue

