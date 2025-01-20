Heart and Mind: "Outside Looking In - Handling Social Rejection"

"Over the past decade, social rejection has not only become more frequent but also more intense. Lines have been drawn over polarizing issues like COVID vaccines, responses to social protests, and, most notably, politics. In this crucial episode of Heart & Mind, Dr. Dina McMillan delves into the rising tide of social exclusion, exploring its forms, its profound emotional and practical costs, and its growing prevalence among families, friends, colleagues, and society at large. Together, we'll examine why this is happening, share your personal stories, and most importantly, discuss strategies to thrive despite being pushed aside. Join us for this essential conversation."

Watch Now!

Follow 'Heart & Mind' on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HeartAndMind

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DRDINA for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/