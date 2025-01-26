Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: "Should We Forgive Those Who Hurt Us?"
Heart & Mind: "Should We Forgive Those Who Hurt Us?"

Opinion - Dr. Dina McMillan
Jan 26, 2025
"Since Donald Trump’s first election win in 2016, deep divisions have fractured families, friendships, and communities. For many, Trump was painted as the ultimate villain, and his supporters faced harsh judgment. Then came COVID-19, bringing another polarizing force. Now, with Trump back in the White House and growing recognition of the dangers linked to COVID vaccines, the landscape is shifting.

Many of those who ostracized loved ones over these issues are now seeking forgiveness. But how do we navigate forgiveness without dismissing the harm caused? On this episode of Heart & Mind, Dr. Dina McMillan will explore the power of forgiveness with you - what it is, what it isn’t, and how to move forward with integrity."

