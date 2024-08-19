Investigate Everything [240816]: "A Warning to America" w/ Xi Van Fleet

Xi Van Fleet, author of Mao's America: A Survivor's Warning joins host Brian O'Shea to share her experience growing up in Mao's China during the "Red Terror". She offers a warning to all Americans as to why they must fight the Communist policies and actual Communism that has already taken root in America. She draws from her personal experience to show the similarities between what happened in China and what is happening today in America. Join us for this incredible interview and take heed of Xi Van Fleet's warning to America. Viewer discretion is advised.

Video Clips Sourced from the following (Accessed on YouTube. Used under Digital Commons):

CHAIRMAN MAO ADDRESSES CROWD. EFootage (https://www.efootage.com/videos/90065/chairman-mao-addresses-crowd)

China Cultural Revolution: the dark decade of violence and repression that changed the country. France24 (English):

Scenes from China's Cultural Revolution. CBC. https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/video/1.3575116

Rare footage: Birth of new China 70 years ago. New China TV:



Liu Shaoqi - How to Be a Good Communist, 1939. Marxist Audiobooks.

About Our Guest, Xi Van Fleet:

Xi Van Fleet was born in China, lived through the Cultural Revolution, and was sent to work in the countryside at the age of 16. After Mao's death, she was able to go to college to study English and has lived in the United States since 1986. In 2021, she delivered a school board speech in Loudoun County, Virginia, against Critical Race Theory that went viral and ignited national media attention. She now devotes her time and energy full time to warning about the parallels between Mao's Cultural Revolution in China and what's unfolding in America today. Since going public with her message, Xi Van Fleet has appeared on Fox News, Newsmax, and radio shows and podcasts across the country.

She is the author of ‘Mao's America: A Survivor’s Warning’ published by Hatchette Book Group: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/xi-van-fleet/maos-america/9781546006305/

About the Host:

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. O'Shea spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. He is also a disabled, combat veteran who spent 11 years on active duty in the U.S. Army as a Tactical Military Intelligence Operator. He is also the host of UNRESTRICTED INVASION.



