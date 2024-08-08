Investigate Everything (Episode 240805): "The War on Masculinity" w/ Guest Dr. Ben Tapper

Western men and their very masculinity are under attack. Whether this comes in the form of being taught to be conflict-averse, being praised for femininity over masculinity, or through forced changes in their diet, masculinity has become the target of the enemies of Western civilization and possibly even forces in the spiritual realm. Who is conducting this attack or attacks? Why? How? Dr. Ben Tapper of The Wellness Company explains. In this riveting conversation with host Brian O'Shea, these two men investigate the causes and effects of these attacks. O’Shea and Dr. Tapper also present solutions and defenses against these attacks. The overall advice: investigate everything… then do something about it. They show you how.

About Our Guest, Dr. Ben Tapper:

Dr. Ben Tapper graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic.

He has studied vaccinations and adverse reactions for over twenty years and has conducted vaccine lectures for the past decade. He is an expert in Epigenetics and the wellness model/paradigm and executive producer of The Time is Now.

