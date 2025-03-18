Investigate Everything: "MAGA TARGETED (& others): Murder,. Swattings, Hacks...who's behind it?"

"X hacked, numerous MAGA influencers and Republican lawmakers swatted, and an InfoWars reporter murdered outside his front door. But that's not all. In August, two foreign nationals were named in an indictment for remotely orchestrating numerous swatting calls from Europe, targeting both Biden and Trump.

Yesterday, a SoCal children's hospital was swatted. So who is behind these attacks? Ukraine? China? Left-wing/Marxist zealots? We just don't know... but we will. The Investigate Everything army is looking into this, and hopefully, we can catch at least some of the culprits and make an example of them.

Also, host Brian O'Shea, who has worked for many years in private security and close protection, offers advice on what you can do—and what you should do—if you become the victim of swatting. He also explains how to keep yourself safe through situational awareness techniques to detect stalking and possible assassins. You may not be able to prevent an attack, but you can make yourself a harder target.”

