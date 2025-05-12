Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout
Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "The Tragedy of Gaza"
0:00
-40:54

Outspoken: "The Tragedy of Gaza"

Opinion - Naomi Wolf
Best of DailyClout's avatar
Best of DailyClout
May 12, 2025
Share
Transcript

"Jenin Younes, an influential First Amendment lawyer and liberty advocate, also has Palestinian ancestry. She speaks to the current situation in Gaza, argues against anti-boycott bills that, in her view, unconstitutionally restrict freedom of speech, and describes what it’s like to advocate for concern for Palestinian civilians during a time of intense division in America over the Israel-Palestine conflict."

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "7 Reasons Why Men & Women Over 50 Are Adding This Single Ingredient To Their Morning Routine. Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More…"

Raw Paws: "Give your pets the power of raw nutrition—feed them raw...Visit https://dailycloutpets.com to learn more"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Best of DailyClout
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture