Outspoken: "Did You Know that Collagen Boosts Mood as Well as Beauty?" w/ Dr. Chad Walding (Sponsored)

"Another fascinating interview with our fantastic guest and sponsor, Dr. Chad Walding. He dives deeper than ever before into Type 1 and 3 collagen. Did you know it protects arterial walls, helps with gut issues by strengthening intestinal walls, eases muscle and joint pain, and even helps repair painful labral tears? Not only that—but did you know that it boosts the myelin sheath of nerves and protects mood and brain health? Dr. Walding explains not only all this, but also a larger philosophy of helping us restore, in a depleted, polluted modern age, the nutrients and substances that our bodies evolved to require. Once again, a discussion about a supplement turns out to be a profound exploration of the larger meaning of wellbeing—even of life."

