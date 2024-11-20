Investigate Everything: “Stealth: Kamala Harris’s Communist Roots” w/ Guest Trevor Loudon (EP 241101)

Host Brian O'Shea is joined by Trevor Loudon. Loudon is an author, filmmaker, and public speaker from Christchurch, New Zealand. For more than 30 years, Loudon has researched radical left, Marxist, and terrorist movements and their covert influence on mainstream politics. Loudon’s thesis is that what is commonly regarded as mainstream political policy is in fact driven and guided by hidden subversive elements. The Democratic Party’s consistent defunding of the US military, support of open borders, sexualization of children, the climate change agenda, pipeline shutdowns, and many other anti-American policies are all consistent with communist goals. Trevor Loudon believes that these forces must be exposed and countered, as America’s continued role as a bastion of freedom is pivotal for the future of Western civilization.



In Loudon’s new book, ‘Stealth: Kamala Harris’s Communist Roots’, he exposes Harris as a Communist to the core. From “Red Diaper Baby” to full-grown stealth Communist Operative, Harris now stands inches away from taking the reigns of the most powerful nation on Earth, the United States. Will we let her? No. But to stop an enemy one must know their enemy and Trevor Loudon brings a wealth of intelligence and information about how Kamala Harris is, who she’s connected to, and who is pulling the strings.

Don’t miss this critical intelligence briefing.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Investigate Everything' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code EVERYTHING for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Heaven’s Harvest: Freeze-dried emergency food, water purification, survival manuals, and more! https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted