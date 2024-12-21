Investigate Everything "The Brian Thompson Murder Investigation Part 1: Issues with the Timeline"

The DOJ has an official timeline and now the media is parroting that timeline. But the timeline has changed…a lot. But that’s understandable because cases normally evolve as more evidence is collected. However, Brian O’Shea explains that the issues we are seeing are significant. There are major gaps. There are corroborated witness statements that contradict parts of the NYPD’s narrative and disrupt the official timeline. There are problems with the Citibike narrative. There are even problems with the primary suspect Luigi Mangione’s arrival in New York City. Other timeline issues involve evidence, fingerprints, DNA evidence at the scene, etc. Join Host Brian O’Shea as he combs through all available facts, evidence that has been made public, and the changing narratives of this case. In this first part, Brian goes through the official timeline and then shows you where it does not make sense, or it is just plain wrong. If you are joining the show for the first time or a returning member of the Detective’s Circle, understand that this is Brian’s forte: criminal cases. He has worked hundreds of them for defense counsels and many of those were murder cases. But he is not here to tell you if Luigi Mangione is guilty or innocent. He is here to investigate everything about this case objectively and with a presumption of innocence for the accused so that both the plaintiff and the defendant have the best information to make their best respective arguments in the case of the murder of Brian Thomspon. Bring your pens, your pencils, your notebooks, and your objectivity. This case has more issues and layers than anyone wants you to believe.

