"Is Trump The Trojan Horse! LIVE Guests Daniel Horowitz And John Burk!"

President Trump just announced he will vote in support of Amendment 4 in Florida, which permits abortions on babies up until birth, without restriction. The Democrat takeover of the Republican Party is complete and Trump was the Trojan Horse.

