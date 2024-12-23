Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Man in America: "Is Trump Using Israel to CRUSH the CCP and BRICS Alliance?"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:36:13
-1:36:13

Man in America: "Is Trump Using Israel to CRUSH the CCP and BRICS Alliance?"

Opinion - Seth Holehouse
Best of DailyClout
Dec 23, 2024
Share

"Join Seth Holehouse on Man in America as he unpacks the connections between Zionism, the CCP, and the BRICS alliance. Could Trump's strategy with Israel be the key to dismantling these global power dynamics? Find out how it all fits together in this eye-opening episode!"

Watch Now!

Follow 'Man In America on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmericaOnDailyClout

Please Support DailyClout's Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
The Drew Allen Show: "Government Shutdown and Trump Agenda Sabotage?"
Generation Rogue: "Big Pharma Censorship, Outrage at Pixar, and the Sports Pay Gap"
Sarah Westall: "Trump Appointees Trigger Panic, Will the Wars Continue? BRICS Power Play w/ Harley Schlanger"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "WHAT?! Trump & the Fed are DISMANTLING the Global Banking Cartel!? w/ Tom Luongo"
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything "The Brian Thompson Murder Investigation Part 1: Issues with the Timeline"
Sarah Westall: "Eliminating Predators, the Cartel and Deep State Criminals w/ Sam Anthony"
  Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "What’s in the Sky?"
  Best of DailyClout