Man in America: "The Ultimate 7-Step Plan to Make America Healthy Again w/ John Richardson"

"In this powerful episode of Man in America, host Seth Holehouse sits down with John Richardson, son of the late Dr. John A. Richardson, a trailblazer in experimental cancer treatments. Together, they pull back the curtain on the deep ties between the government, Big Pharma, and the medical establishment, revealing how these forces have shaped healthcare policy to favor profits over patient health."

Watch Now!

Follow 'Man In America on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmericaOnDailyClout

Please Support DailyClout's Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/