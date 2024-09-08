Best of DailyClout
Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "Exodus 37-38: Priests' Clothing"
0:00
-1:30:29

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Sep 08, 2024
Transcript

The Children of Israel get further detailed instruction from YHWH about how He wishes to live among them - in these chapters, including details of what the priests attending the Tent of the Presence, should wear. Are gold filaments and a breastplate of jewels, decorations, or possibly some kind of divine technology? More on God's love of human artistry.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

0 Comments
