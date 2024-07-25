Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Ora Nadrich: Are We Living in a Simulation?"
Dr. Naomi Wolf -Opinion
Jul 25, 2024
Ora Nadrich, ‘The Mindful Activist’, returns to DailyClout as a special guest, for this discussion of the craziness of this moment in history. Why are things so weird? Do transhumanists know something we don’t? Could there be many dimensions on one planet? Lastly, is it not impossible that we are in a simulacrum, as some thoughtful tech-oriented analysts have started to wonder? No question is off-limits.

