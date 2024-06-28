Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
OutSpoken: Part 2 "Naomi Wolf and Christopher Prosch Analyze Worst Debate Ever"
0:00
-1:15:38

OutSpoken: Part 2 "Naomi Wolf and Christopher Prosch Analyze Worst Debate Ever"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Jun 28, 2024
Share
Transcript

Dr. Naomi Wolf of DailyClout and Chris Prosch of Felix Strategies, both former political insiders, take apart the US Presidential Debate. They unpack the alarming lapses in President Biden's performance, the way President Trump has mastered a bit more substance versus style, and they explore the 'lockstep' rejection of President Biden by the legacy media. What's in store? Who is really running the US? Join the analysis.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com


Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Ensure a more secure future for you and your families!
Kirk Elliott Precious Metals:

https://dailycloutsilver.com

Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/dailyclout.io/list/2L9I6L5UZR76J?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_aipsfdailyclout.io_GVMSC52H5PPEP28F655S

0 Comments
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Outspoken: "Dr. Robert Chandler and Colleagues Identify New 'Covax' Disease from Autopsy"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "The Attempt on President Trump's Life"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "DEDOLLARIZATION ARRIVES: BRICS ASCENT MEANS LOSS FOR U.S."
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "What Time It Is: The Incarceration of Stephen K Bannon"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Former President Barack Obama Turns on His Protégé President Joe Biden"
Generation Rogue: "'No Second Amendment, No First' - Gun Control, Self-Defense, and The Rise of Subjective Morality"
Outspoken: "Sonia Elijah: Study Shows How MRNA Shots Ruin Women's Menstrual Cycles"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: Liberty Lifestyle Edition: "Tallow Face Cream in Five Minutes"
  Best of DailyClout