Outspoken: "Security Expert Brian OShea Analyzes Ten Huge Security Fails At Trump PA Event"
1
0:00
-1:11:27

Outspoken: "Security Expert Brian OShea Analyzes Ten Huge Security Fails At Trump PA Event"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Jul 18, 2024
1
Transcript

Security and intel expert Brian O’Shea (and, disclosure, Dr Wolf's husband) walks the audience through TEN catastrophic 'fails' in standard security practice. Joining with other voices familiar with special operations and close protection, he too calls out omissions in basic security ranging from the SS staff being so short that President Trump's head was fully exposed, to a third countersniper team that was missing, to the long delay between the time when the countersniper saw the assailant, to the OK for him to engage. Huge aberrations raising serious questions.

Subscribe to Outspoken on Rumble!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers': https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

