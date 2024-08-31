Outspoken: "The Thing I Feared Most to Write"

Last Summer, Dr. Wolf nearly died in a hospital. She promised that if she lived, she would write the essays she most dreaded writing. She starts here, with an outline of a set of questions - about magic, good and evil, the supernatural, and the role of 'Christ Consciousness' - that set the stage for what is to follow.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com



Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

BiOptimizers: Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/