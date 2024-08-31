Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Outspoken: "The Thing I Feared Most to Write"
1
0:00
-49:51

Outspoken: "The Thing I Feared Most to Write"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Aug 31, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Last Summer, Dr. Wolf nearly died in a hospital. She promised that if she lived, she would write the essays she most dreaded writing. She starts here, with an outline of a set of questions - about magic, good and evil, the supernatural, and the role of 'Christ Consciousness' - that set the stage for what is to follow.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com


Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

BiOptimizers: Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/

1 Comment
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "Hebrew Gospel: Matthew Chapter 10"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "Hebrew Gospel: Matthew Chapters 8-9"
  Best of DailyClout
"Martin Armstrong: 2024 May Be the LAST ELECTION We Ever Have?"
  Best of DailyClout
"Is Trump The Trojan Horse! LIVE Guests Daniel Horowitz And John Burk!"
  Best of DailyClout
Generation Rogue: “Single by 2030? Feminism, Family, and the Fight for Tradition”
  Kate Hildreth
Investigate Everything: “Disaster at the DNC” w/ Political Analyst Drew Allen
  Brian O'Shea
"TOTAL CHAOS: America’s Next Step Toward Communist Takeover w/ James Lindsay"
  Best of DailyClout