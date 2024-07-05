Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "What is 'De-Masculinizing' Today's Men?" [Sponsored]
Outspoken: "What is 'De-Masculinizing' Today's Men?" [Sponsored]

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Jul 05, 2024
Dr. Ben Tapper, Doctor of Chiropractic and Director of Epigenetics at The Wellness Company, takes Dr. Wolf through a dizzying, unforgettable tour of the many elements surrounding men and boys these days -- ranging from chemicals in plastics to additives in food, to common ingredients in a GMO-manufactured diet -- that is wreaking havoc with male hormones. It is not your imagination -- men -- especially younger men -- are often visibly less "masculine" than were earlier generations, with higher voices, less body hair, lower sperm counts, and even often with lower libido and less aggression. Isn't this an emergency? Don't we need masculine men? An experiment, in effect, of this kind on human males has never been imposed before in our species' history. Dr Ben Tapper explains "epigenetics" -- the role of environment in physical expression and the causing of disease -- and he explains in riveting details, just how men are being stripped of "maleness", and what they can do about it.

1 Comment
