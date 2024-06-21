Best of DailyClout
"Propaganda is Running Rampant"
"Propaganda is Running Rampant"

Opinion - The Rogue Millennial - Kate Hildreth
Jun 21, 2024
Kate Hildreth, host of The Rogue Millennial, argues that propaganda is all around us, so much so that most of us are desensitized to it. Hildreth claims that celebrities and faith leaders alike have been abusing their position of trust to push political agendas. Do they even realize they are participating in propaganda? Hildreth breaks down a few examples and explains the importance of identifying propaganda messaging through the noise.

Reference Links:
https://firstliberty.org/news/what-pastors-can-do-during-election-season/
https://www.wsj.com/video/series/wonder-land-henninger/wsj-opinion-hollywood-joe-bidens-celebrity-party/E54BACE1-D80E-4B6B-AC42-298EBBC0D4E9
https://www.wsj.com/video/series/wonder-land-henninger/wsj-opinion-hollywood-joe-bidens-celebrity-party/E54BACE1-D80E-4B6B-AC42-298EBBC0D4E9

