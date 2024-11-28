Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: Chauvin Attacker, FBI Informant & Cartel Member Speaks Out w/ Maryam Henein"
Sarah Westall: "WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: Chauvin Attacker, FBI Informant & Cartel Member Speaks Out w/ Maryam Henein"

Opinion - Sarah Westall
Nov 28, 2024
Transcript

"Journalist Maryam Henein joins the program to share her worldwide exclusive with the FBI informant John Turscak. He was also a cartel member and the man who stabbed Derrick Chauvin in prison. She explains why he was an informant and why he tried to kill Derrick Chauvin. She also explains why she was given his story when the mainstream media, such as 60 Minutes, CNN, and others, were all trying to get his story."

Watch Now:

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
