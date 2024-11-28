Sarah Westall: "WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: Chauvin Attacker, FBI Informant & Cartel Member Speaks Out w/ Maryam Henein"

"Journalist Maryam Henein joins the program to share her worldwide exclusive with the FBI informant John Turscak. He was also a cartel member and the man who stabbed Derrick Chauvin in prison. She explains why he was an informant and why he tried to kill Derrick Chauvin. She also explains why she was given his story when the mainstream media, such as 60 Minutes, CNN, and others, were all trying to get his story."

Watch Now:

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/