Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Drew Allen Show: "CEO Assassination, SCOTUS Gender Debate, and California School Shooting"
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:12
-56:12

The Drew Allen Show: "CEO Assassination, SCOTUS Gender Debate, and California School Shooting"

Opinion - Drew Allen
Dec 10, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

The assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson has drawn varied reactions. According to Drew Allen, some left-leaning commentators view the attack as retaliation for the alleged denial of care by private insurers. Allen questions this perspective, challenging proponents to consider the broader impact of government-run healthcare systems, which he argues also deny care to many.

Allen asserts that the confirmation of Pete Hegseth to a key position in the incoming Trump administration will set a pivotal tone for its early days. He emphasizes the significance of this decision in shaping the administration’s direction and political momentum.

Discussing a current Supreme Court case involving "gender-affirming" medical treatments, Allen equates its potential ramifications to those of Roe v. Wade. He describes this issue as a major battleground in the culture wars.

In the aftermath of a shooting at an Adventist school in northern California, Allen questions the efficacy of the state's stringent gun laws. He highlights the shooter’s history of mental illness and a lengthy criminal record, raising concerns about how such an event could occur despite California’s restrictive firearm regulations.

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code DREWALLEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Outspoken: "First Amendment Lawyer Robert Barnes and the Case of 'Bitcoin Jesus'"
  Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "A Tale of Two State Freedom Caucuses"
Emerald & Naomi: "Appalachia Update"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "While Americans Are Watching WWE Politics, Australia Is Ramping Up MANDATORY Digital ID"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "The SHOCKING Links: Hunter's Pardon, Ukraine, Biolabs, Covid & Color Revolutions w/ Jeremy Slate"
  Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: "The Influence Equation Part II"
Generation Rogue: "The Military is NOT a Social Experiment"