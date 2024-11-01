The Drew Allen Show: “Democrats Are Already Trying to Steal the Election…With Illegals”

Drew Allen asks, “If illegals can’t vote, why are Democrats suing to prevent states from removing known illegals from the voting rolls?” Allen explains that, in Arizona, a federal judge blocked the state from requiring proof of citizenship to vote for the U.S. President. Allen argues that Democrats are actively engaged in an effort to steal the 2024 Presidential election. Allen lays out the Democrat strategy but encourages every American to vote, vote, vote to overcome it.

