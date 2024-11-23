The Drew Allen Show: “Laken Riley’s Murder Is Proof That We Can’t Survive”

Congressman Matt Gaetz shocks supporters by withdrawing his name from Attorney General consideration. Drew Allen weighs on what this means for the incoming Trump administration. Will this embolden President-elect Trump’s enemies?

Laken Riley’s killer has been sentenced to multiple lifetimes in prison. Allen walks his audience through a comprehensive timeline of her murderer’s arrival in the United States through the moment he murdered the 22-year-old nursing student. The trial exposed exactly how the federal government facilitated the illegal invasion. Drew explains how New York City was used as the hub and from there, illegals were issued one-way and taxpayer-funded one-way tickets to the destinations of their choice.

Allen believes we must wage an ideological battle to repair American thinking about the role of the federal government if we are to restore our country. He argues that Laken Riley would be alive without the federal government.

