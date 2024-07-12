Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Former President Barack Obama Turns on His Protégé President Joe Biden"
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Former President Barack Obama Turns on His Protégé President Joe Biden"

Drew Allen
Jul 12, 2024
Transcript

In this premier episode of 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout', Drew Allen asks: "Is getting rid of President Biden really an option?" The Biden Campaign says Former President Barack Obama is behind the effort to get rid of Biden.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-campaign-believes-obama-orchestrating-calls-him-get-out-msnbc

Allen points out that one of the problems with getting rid of Biden at this point is the campaign cash. If Vice President Kamala Harris doesn't replace Biden, $100 million might have to be returned to donors. Can Democrats win without cash?

Democrat operative Ezra Klein reveals Democrats have told him they'd rather have 4 years of Trump than turn on Biden, and Allen argues that American Democratic Party elections lawyer Marc Elias is still working behind the scenes to rig the 2024 election.

https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/ezra-klein-on-why-the-democratic-party-is-too-afraid-of-replacing-biden

Watch Now:

