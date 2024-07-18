The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "There is No Unity, Only Victory"

Drew Allen argues that Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle cannot be trusted after "lying" about the security failures that led to former President Trump's attempted assassination. She must resign. Allen points out how many Democrats refuse to take any responsibility for the assassination attempt. Instead, they play the victim. Also, Allen covers Judge Aileen Cannon dismissing the Trump Mar-a-lago classified documents case. Judge Cannon is, in Allen's view, a patriot and hero.

Watch Now:

Follow The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/c-6555566

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/