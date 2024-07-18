Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "There is No Unity, Only Victory"
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "There is No Unity, Only Victory"

Opinion - Drew Allen
Jul 18, 2024
Transcript

Drew Allen argues that Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle cannot be trusted after "lying" about the security failures that led to former President Trump's attempted assassination. She must resign. Allen points out how many Democrats refuse to take any responsibility for the assassination attempt. Instead, they play the victim. Also, Allen covers Judge Aileen Cannon dismissing the Trump Mar-a-lago classified documents case. Judge Cannon is, in Allen's view, a patriot and hero.

Watch Now:

Follow The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/c-6555566

