The Drew Allen Show: "Republican Senators Betray MAGA Americans"

Americans may have won the latest battle against Democrats in the November election, but they haven't won the battle against the RINOs. MAGA gave Senate Republicans a majority and Senate Republicans betrayed them by holding a private vote, rejecting Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) as majority leader and installing McConnell's pick Senator John Thune (R-SD) instead.

Will the Republican Senate confirm Trump's picks? They don't need to if new Senate majority leader John Thune recesses the Senate. Allen explains what recess appointments are and how they've been used over the past twenty years by both Democrat and Republican presidents.

Finally, Allen issues a warning. If Republicans obstruct Trump's agenda, it will spell the end of the Republican Party. If Republicans pass Trump's agenda, it will spell the end of the Democratic Party.

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DREWALLEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/