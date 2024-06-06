State Representative Keith Ammon alerts the audience of a court decision striking down a critical race theory ban in New Hampshire, which could impact the entire country. Then Melissa Blasek interviews Melissa Creem of New Hampshire Liberty Alliance about their group’s impact on the trajectory of liberty in New Hampshire.
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company
Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!
Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Liberty Lobbyist: "Critical Race Theory Bans Are in Jeopardy"