Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Liberty Lobbyist: "Critical Race Theory Bans Are in Jeopardy"
0:00
-47:11

The Liberty Lobbyist: "Critical Race Theory Bans Are in Jeopardy"

Opinion - Melissa Blasek
Jun 06, 2024
Share
Transcript

State Representative Keith Ammon alerts the audience of a court decision striking down a critical race theory ban in New Hampshire, which could impact the entire country. Then Melissa Blasek interviews Melissa Creem of New Hampshire Liberty Alliance about their group’s impact on the trajectory of liberty in New Hampshire.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company
Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

0 Comments
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Heart & Mind: "Making Yourself Manipulation-Proof With Social Psychologist Dr. Dina McMillan"
Investigate Everything [240816]: "A Warning to America" w/ Xi Van Fleet
  Brian O'Shea
"Dr. Chad Walding: 'The Nutrition Gap'" [Sponsored Content]
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: “President Trump’s X Interview Exposes VP Kamala Harris’ Popularity PSYOP”
  Drew Allen
"Dr. Peter McCullough: Spike Detox Breakthrough" [Sponsored Content]
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "The Hebrew Gospel: Matthew Chapter 5"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Trump’s Agenda, per Dr. Peter Navarro"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Brian Reisinger: Land Rich, Cash Poor"
  Best of DailyClout