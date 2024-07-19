The Liberty Lobbyist: "Red Pilling Legislators On Vaccines"

Melissa Blasek shares why she believes it is important to hold politicians on each side accountable and how to gauge targets for activism. She is joined by Aaron Siri to discuss the biggest “red pills” he dropped on the New Hampshire Legislature, his other legislative efforts, and how recent SCOTUS decisions could influence the administrative state.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/