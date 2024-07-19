Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "Red Pilling Legislators On Vaccines"
Opinion - Melissa Blasek
Jul 19, 2024
Melissa Blasek shares why she believes it is important to hold politicians on each side accountable and how to gauge targets for activism. She is joined by Aaron Siri to discuss the biggest “red pills” he dropped on the New Hampshire Legislature, his other legislative efforts, and how recent SCOTUS decisions could influence the administrative state.

