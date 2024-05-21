Melissa Blasek gives an update about her legislative lobbyist efforts in NH. Blasek also speaks to Andy Roth of the State Freedom Caucus Network, the only real national movement on the right to achieve actual outcomes.
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company
Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!
Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Liberty Lobbyist: "States Are Fighting The Establishment"