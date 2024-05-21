Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "States Are Fighting The Establishment"
The Liberty Lobbyist: "States Are Fighting The Establishment"

Opinion - Melissa Blasek
May 21, 2024
Transcript

Melissa Blasek gives an update about her legislative lobbyist efforts in NH. Blasek also speaks to Andy Roth of the State Freedom Caucus Network, the only real national movement on the right to achieve actual outcomes.

