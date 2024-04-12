The Liberty Lobbyist: “Taking On the Mask Mandate Madness”

Melissa Blasek discusses layers of activism and the importance of building positive relationships with legislators. Stephen Petty, an industrial hygienist and health and safety expert, joins Blasek to discuss how he fought the mask mandate madness. Additionally, he shares insights into the East Palestine, OH, disaster and aftermath.



https://dailyclout.io/taking-on-the-mask-madness/



Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

CHARLIS Skincare: https://shop.charlis.beauty/dailyclout

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 25% off!

Related Links:

https://www.routledge.com/Forensic-Engin-eering-Damage-Assessments-for-Residential-and-Commercial/Petty/p/book/9780367758134

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/11/a-sacrifice-zone-east-palestines-wastewater-is-flooding-into-this-ohio-community

Support the show