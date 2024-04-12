Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: “Taking On the Mask Mandate Madness”
The Liberty Lobbyist: "Taking On the Mask Mandate Madness"

Apr 12, 2024
Melissa Blasek discusses layers of activism and the importance of building positive relationships with legislators. Stephen Petty, an industrial hygienist and health and safety expert, joins Blasek to discuss how he fought the mask mandate madness. Additionally, he shares insights into the East Palestine, OH, disaster and aftermath.

https://dailyclout.io/taking-on-the-mask-madness/

Related Links:
https://www.routledge.com/Forensic-Engin-eering-Damage-Assessments-for-Residential-and-Commercial/Petty/p/book/9780367758134
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/11/a-sacrifice-zone-east-palestines-wastewater-is-flooding-into-this-ohio-community

