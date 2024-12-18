Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive W/ Dr. Mary Talley Bowden! Shocking New Study On The Kill Shot"
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:44:08
-1:44:08

The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive W/ Dr. Mary Talley Bowden! Shocking New Study On The Kill Shot"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Dec 18, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

“Today we continue the mission to platform the issue of the deadly mRNA COVID shots despite desperate attempts by the MSM, Con Inc. and MAGA to memory hole the death and destruction caused by Operation Warp Speed and Biden’s mandates."

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
"This is the Real J6 FBI Scandal"
Man in America: "Will Trump FINALLY Prosecute the 2020 Election Criminals? w/ FEC Commissioner Trey Trainor"
  Best of DailyClout
"Investing Wisely During Economic Uncertainty" [Sponsored]
The Shannon Joy Show: "LIVE Exclusive With Geo-Political Analyst & Researcher Sasha Latypova!"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Even WW3 Can't Stop What's Coming—the Cabal is COLLAPSING"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Lockdown AGAIN? LIVE Exclusive With America’s Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack!"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: “The Pentagon Is Lying to You About the Drones”