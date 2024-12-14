Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Lockdown AGAIN? LIVE Exclusive With America’s Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack!"
The Shannon Joy Show: "Lockdown AGAIN? LIVE Exclusive With America’s Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack!"

Dec 14, 2024
"On today's episode of The Shannon Joy Show, we tackle pressing questions: What happens if Trump declares another national emergency, whether for health or immigration? Shannon dives into the critical role of local civilians, governments, and especially sheriffs in preserving sovereignty and freedom in the face of federal overreach. Don’t miss this empowering conversation about standing strong at the local level!"

